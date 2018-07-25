Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Here is What is New on The Xiaomi Android One Smartphone

Xiaomi has launched its new Android One smartphones Mi A2 and A2 Lite at an event in Spain on Tuesday. The Mi A2 is the successor of the Mi A1 smartphone launched last year in India as the first Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. Meanwhile, Mi A2 Lite is a ‘Lite’ version of the Mi A2. New Xiaomi Mi A2 comes at a starting price 249 Euros (approximately Rs 20,000) for the base variant, which carries 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Unlike A1, the smartphone comes in two more variants, which carry 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.So just to have an idea of what Xiaomi offers in its latest device and the Mi A series successor, here is what is new on the Mi A2.Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. In comparison, Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch FHD screen with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio. Both the smartphones runs on the Android One operating system. While the Mi A1 was launched with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-box, the smartphone was upgraded to Android 8.1 Oreo recently. The Xiaomi Mi A2 also runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The new Mi A2 phones will also be among the first to get Android P updates, according to the company.Mi A2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with an Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. While Mi A1 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD card.In terms of optics, Xiaomi has upgraded the camera on Mi A2. On the back, both smartphones have dual cameras however the Mi A1 bears a horizontal setup while the ones on the Mi A2 are placed vertically. Mi A2 gets a combination of 12MP primary Sony IMX486 sensor and a secondary 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor. Both the lens have f/1.75 aperture. The secondary 20MP sensor includes a ‘Super Pixel’ technology. It comes with a 20-megapixel camera up front, which is also equipped with AI scene detections and Portrait mode. Mi A1 features two 12-megapixel sensors at the back - one with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens and the other with 1-micron pixel size and an aperture of f/2.6. On the front, the smartphone bears a 5-megapixel camera with real-time beautification mode.Xiaomi Mi A2 houses similar 3000mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.