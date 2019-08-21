Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Tech
1-min read

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One Phone With 48-Megapixel Triple Camera Launched: Price, Features and More

The new Mi A3 arrives as the latest Android One handset but the 720p display might not work in favour of Xiaomi.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched its third Android One smartphone in the country, the Mi A3. The Chinese company had announced the handset last month in Barcelona, Spain, and the highlights of the phone include triple cameras at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The new handset is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Xiaomi will be offering the handset in "Not Just Blue", "More Than White", and "Kind of Gray" colour options. The phone will be available on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores on August 23 starting at 12 noon. The Mi A3 is being offered with some launch offers including a Rs. 750 cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards, and an additional Rs. 250 on EMI transactions, during the early few weeks. Customers can also get double data and unlimited calling from Airtel when they recharge using the Rs. 249 recharge.

The Mi A3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and sports a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. Talking about the display, the phone has 6.1-inch HD+ (1560x720 pixels) OLED panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for additional security. It also has a waterdrop notch which houses the selfie camera.

For photos and videos, the Mi A3 has a primary 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.78 aperture without any OIS. The triple camera setup also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (118-degree) angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera. The Mi A3 has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh. While it can support up to 18W chargers, the phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.

