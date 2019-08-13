Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One Smartphone to Launch in India on August 21

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi will be launching its newest Android One offering, the Mi A3 in India on August 21. Successor to the Mi A2, the new Mi A3 was announced last month in Barcelona, Spain. The India launch date has been confirmed by the company itself and a product page on Amazon India. Notably, Realme is launching its new quad-camera equipped smartphone, a day ahead of the Mi A3.

The Mi A3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and sports a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. Talking about the display, the phone has 6.1-inch HD+ (1560x720 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for additional security. It also has a waterdrop notch which houses the selfie camera.

For photos and videos, the Mi A3 has a primary 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.78 aperture without any OIS. The triple camera setup also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (118-degree) angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera. The Mi A3 has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh. While it can support up to 18W chargers, the phone comes with a 10W charger in the box. The phone was announced in three colour variants including Blue, White, and Gray.

Now the question is, will Xiaomi launch the same handset that was showcased in Spain, or will there be some changes. The reason we bring this up is because the handset is offering an HD+ display, and various smartphone makers today offer Snapdragon 700 series processors at a sub-Rs 20,000 price range.

