Xiaomi Mi A3 Expected to Have a 48-Megapixel Camera and Run The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Ahead of Xiaomi Mi A3 launch on July 25 in Warsaw, Poland, the key specifications and alleged official images of the Mi A3 and the Mi A3 Lite have surfaced online, giving potential buyers a hint of the features to expect in the upcoming phones. The leaked images of the Mi A3 and its retail box show the phone sporting a black paint job and triple rear cameras.

While, in an official post on the Mi.com forum, Xiaomi has revealed that the Mi A3 will be unveiled at an event on July 25 in Warsaw, Poland, the leaked online images of the much-awaited phone have increased speculation. The latest leak also suggests that the Mi A3 will come in a total of three colours - blue, white, and black. The blue and white color options will be sporting a gradient finish.

In addition, the Xiaomi Mi A3 will have a notch display with a triple rear camera setup at the top left corner on the rear. It comes with a 6.08-inch AMOLED display and a 4,030 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

The leaked images of Mi A3 also reveal that the phone supports a 48-megapixel camera at the back and 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, combined with an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the processor, the phone might upset the users who were expecting an upgrade, as the phone is said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.