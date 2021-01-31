Xiaomi Mi A3 Gets New System Update With Native Screen Recorder a Month After Bricking Debacle

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is receiving a new system update that brings the January 2021 Android security patch. The latest update comes weeks after its users started reported bricking issues following the initial Android 11 update in December 2020. Xiaomi had also released the second batch of Android 11 update for Mi A3 users in India and other markets, but several smartphones by now were severely impacted. The Chinese smartphone company had confirmed that all bricked Mi A3 phones would be fixed free of charge, irrespective of whether the phones are in warranty or not.

According to Gizmochina, the latest system update for the Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with build number V12.0.4.0.RFQMIXM (global variant) and is 329MB in size. Just like other OTA updates, the new update is rolling out in a staggered manner. However, user can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > System > Advanced > System update to check if their unit has received the update. The official changelog is yet to be published by Xiaomi; however, the report adds that Mi A3 is now receiving native screen recorder, which was missing in the previous build. It can be accessed from the edit section of quick settings. Apart from the screen recorder, the new update also brings YouTube Music as a system app that cannot be uninstalled. As mentioned, the update carries the January 2021 Android security patch.

Notably, several users had reported issues with the Wi-Fi calling even after receiving the second batch of the stable Android 11 update earlier this month. It is unclear whether has addressed that issue with the latest update for Mi A3.