Xiaomi Mi A3 Getting Second Android 11 Update But Some Users Are Still Facing Issues

Xiaomi has started rolling out a fresh Android 11 update for Mi A3 in India. The latest update comes days after users reported bricking issues with the previous software rollout. The Chinese tech company had acknowledged the problem with the last Android 11 update that was halted for global markets immediately. Notably, some Mi A3 users on Twitter are claiming that the latest Android 11 version for the Mi smartphone still carries multiple bugs.

The Mi A3 is receiving Android 11 with the firmware version 12.0.3.0.RFQMIXM that is 1.40GB in size. The rollout of the update started earlier this week, and it was initially reported by some users on Twitter. In terms of securities, it also carries the December 2020 Android security patch. The Android 11 update will bring a host of new features such as improved camera, chat bubble, enhanced dark mode, and so on.

However, some Mi A3 phone users in India are reporting strange bugs affecting Wi-Fi calling and other features even after the new update. "Those who hasn't updated yet, i recommended you to stick with A10, because A11 has nothing new and comes with lots of bugs among which 'Charging Slow' is the major," a user said on Twitter.

@Xiaomi @XiaomiIndia @manukumarjain#mia3Xioami is only company which facesNth issue while updating device. A11 Tracking update1.Update roll date 31 Dec results Hard bricked2. Update roll date 5 Jan results Touch screen deadPlease can you guide us when to updateThanks— MOHD AFEEF (@afeef1915) January 6, 2021

I didn’t update my #MiA3 last time,when I came to know about the bricking issue.But today I have received a new update, should I update it or not?Anyone did this?@XiaomiIndia @MiIndiaSupport #stufflistingsarmy pic.twitter.com/Uzel1wUSYq — Enrich Biswas (@enrichbiswas) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, users whose phones faced bricking issues following the last software update would need to visit a Mi service centre. Xiaomi had announced that all bricked Mi A3 phones would be fixed free of charge, irrespective of whether the phones are in warranty or not. "We are aware of the issue on some Mi A3 devices following a recent Android 11 update. We have since halted the rollout. We kindly request users who experience this issue to visit any of the 2,000 plus service centres across the country nearer to you wherein a solution will be provided for free unconditionally (within or beyond warranty)," the company said in an official statement.

Xiaomi is yet to address issues with new Android 11 update that some Mi A3 users are facing.