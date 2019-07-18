Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Mi A3 Launched With Triple Rear Camera: Specifications, Features, Price and More

The new Mi A3 comes with a triple camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor but the display resolution drops down to HD+.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Mi A3 Launched With Triple Rear Camera: Specifications, Features, Price and More
The new Mi A3 comes with a triple camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor but the display resolution drops down to HD+.
Loading...

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi launched its latest offering, the Mi A3, at an event in Spain on Thursday, July 18. The third-generation Android One phone and successor to the Mi A2, the new Mi A3 has been priced at Euro 249, which is around Rs 19,000 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. The 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Euro 279, which is around Rs 21,500 in Indian currency.

The handset runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and sports a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications. Talking about the display, the phone has 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for additional security. It also has a waterdrop notch which houses the selfie camera.

For photos and videos, Xiaomi Mi A3 has a primary 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.78 aperture without any OIS. The triple camera setup also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (118-degree) angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera. The Mi A3 has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh. While it can support up to 18W chargers, the phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.

The phone is available in three colour variants including Blue, White, and Gray, and will start first selling in Spain on July 24. However, there is no announcement about its availability in other parts of the world. It is safe to say that the handset should reach India soon enough.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram