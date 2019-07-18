Xiaomi Mi A3 Launched With Triple Rear Camera: Specifications, Features, Price and More

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi launched its latest offering, the Mi A3, at an event in Spain on Thursday, July 18. The third-generation Android One phone and successor to the Mi A2, the new Mi A3 has been priced at Euro 249, which is around Rs 19,000 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. The 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Euro 279, which is around Rs 21,500 in Indian currency.

The handset runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and sports a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications. Talking about the display, the phone has 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for additional security. It also has a waterdrop notch which houses the selfie camera.

For photos and videos, Xiaomi Mi A3 has a primary 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.78 aperture without any OIS. The triple camera setup also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (118-degree) angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera. The Mi A3 has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh. While it can support up to 18W chargers, the phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.

The phone is available in three colour variants including Blue, White, and Gray, and will start first selling in Spain on July 24. However, there is no announcement about its availability in other parts of the world. It is safe to say that the handset should reach India soon enough.