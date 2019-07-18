Xiaomi Mi A3 Launched With Triple Rear Camera: Specifications, Features, Price and More
The new Mi A3 comes with a triple camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor but the display resolution drops down to HD+.
The new Mi A3 comes with a triple camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor but the display resolution drops down to HD+.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi launched its latest offering, the Mi A3, at an event in Spain on Thursday, July 18. The third-generation Android One phone and successor to the Mi A2, the new Mi A3 has been priced at Euro 249, which is around Rs 19,000 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. The 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Euro 279, which is around Rs 21,500 in Indian currency.
The handset runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and sports a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.
Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications. Talking about the display, the phone has 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for additional security. It also has a waterdrop notch which houses the selfie camera.
For photos and videos, Xiaomi Mi A3 has a primary 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.78 aperture without any OIS. The triple camera setup also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (118-degree) angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera. The Mi A3 has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh. While it can support up to 18W chargers, the phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.
The phone is available in three colour variants including Blue, White, and Gray, and will start first selling in Spain on July 24. However, there is no announcement about its availability in other parts of the world. It is safe to say that the handset should reach India soon enough.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Erica Farnandes-Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay Gets a New Villain in Alka Amin
- With Fast and Furious Films, Vin Diesel is the Biggest Action Star in India
- Netflix Set to Roll Out a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India; Could be Priced Around Rs 300
- Instagram is Now Hiding Likes on Photos in More Countries; No Point Buying Likes And Views Anymore
- 'What a Crackhead': Man Caught Smuggling Half-Kilo Cocaine Under Wig at Barcelona Airport