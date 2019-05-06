Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite Could Feature Snapdragon 700 Series Processors

In a fresh report, the editor at XDA, Mishaal Rahman, claims that the upcoming smartphones are going to be powered by Snapdragon 700 series processors.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite Could Feature Snapdragon 700 Series Processors
Xiaomi Mi A2. (Image: Xiaomi)
Last month there was a report that Xiaomi had begun hardware testing of three new devices, two of which were likely to be Android One phones. The three smartphones were said to have code-named “pyxis,” “bamboo_sprout,” and “cosmos_sprout” with the latter two likely to be Android One smartphones since they have the _sprout suffix in their code-names.

Assumingly, the two Android One phones would be the Mi A3, and the Mi A3 Lite, successors to last year’s Mi A2 and the Mi A2 Lite. In a fresh report, the editor at XDA, Mishaal Rahman, claims that the upcoming smartphones are going to be powered by Snapdragon 700 series processors.

All three handsets are going to be powered by Snapdragon either the 710 or 712 mobile platforms. While some rumors had claimed that the Mi A3 series could come loaded with a Snapdragon 730, but it seems that it might not be the case.

Currently, the Mi A2 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 and Xiaomi recently brought the Redmi Note 7 Pro with the Snapdragon 675 chipset. Moving to a higher tier, SD710 would make a lot of sense, especially since Realme is giving a tight competition to the ‘Apple of China’ with its new range, including the Realme 3 Pro. Of course the information here is still not 100 percent accurate, so we suggest you hold on and wait for some more concrete details.
