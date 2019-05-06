English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite Could Feature Snapdragon 700 Series Processors
In a fresh report, the editor at XDA, Mishaal Rahman, claims that the upcoming smartphones are going to be powered by Snapdragon 700 series processors.
Xiaomi Mi A2. (Image: Xiaomi)
Loading...
Last month there was a report that Xiaomi had begun hardware testing of three new devices, two of which were likely to be Android One phones. The three smartphones were said to have code-named “pyxis,” “bamboo_sprout,” and “cosmos_sprout” with the latter two likely to be Android One smartphones since they have the _sprout suffix in their code-names.
Assumingly, the two Android One phones would be the Mi A3, and the Mi A3 Lite, successors to last year’s Mi A2 and the Mi A2 Lite. In a fresh report, the editor at XDA, Mishaal Rahman, claims that the upcoming smartphones are going to be powered by Snapdragon 700 series processors.
All three handsets are going to be powered by Snapdragon either the 710 or 712 mobile platforms. While some rumors had claimed that the Mi A3 series could come loaded with a Snapdragon 730, but it seems that it might not be the case.
Currently, the Mi A2 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 and Xiaomi recently brought the Redmi Note 7 Pro with the Snapdragon 675 chipset. Moving to a higher tier, SD710 would make a lot of sense, especially since Realme is giving a tight competition to the ‘Apple of China’ with its new range, including the Realme 3 Pro. Of course the information here is still not 100 percent accurate, so we suggest you hold on and wait for some more concrete details.
Assumingly, the two Android One phones would be the Mi A3, and the Mi A3 Lite, successors to last year’s Mi A2 and the Mi A2 Lite. In a fresh report, the editor at XDA, Mishaal Rahman, claims that the upcoming smartphones are going to be powered by Snapdragon 700 series processors.
All three handsets are going to be powered by Snapdragon either the 710 or 712 mobile platforms. While some rumors had claimed that the Mi A3 series could come loaded with a Snapdragon 730, but it seems that it might not be the case.
Currently, the Mi A2 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 and Xiaomi recently brought the Redmi Note 7 Pro with the Snapdragon 675 chipset. Moving to a higher tier, SD710 would make a lot of sense, especially since Realme is giving a tight competition to the ‘Apple of China’ with its new range, including the Realme 3 Pro. Of course the information here is still not 100 percent accurate, so we suggest you hold on and wait for some more concrete details.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn Fan Suffering From Cancer Appeals to Actor to Stop Promoting Tobacco Products
- Heading Out to Vote? This Bike Company is Providing Free Rides to Voters in Lucknow
- Jio Effect: Airtel Makes Big Changes to Postpaid Plans; More Data, Airtel Thanks Benefits Included
- Disha Patani Teases 'Something Special', Posts Pic with Aditya Roy Kapur
- We Did the Math for the Next 'Game of Thrones' Battle so You Don’t Have to
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results