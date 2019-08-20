Xiaomi Mi A3 to Launch With Starting Price of Rs 14,999 Reveals Amazon Listing

Xiaomi will be launching its third Android One smartphone in the country, the Mi A3, tomorrow, August 21. The Chinese company had announced the handset last month in Barcelona, Spain, so we already know about the specifications and how the handset is going to look. Essentially Xiaomi India had to announce the price, but it seems that consumers won’t have to wait for long.

Amazon India has already listed the handset revealing the launch price of the Mi A3, just days before the official launch. The listing also reveals that the company will be bringing to storage and memory variants. The 64GB variant with 4GB of RAM will be priced at Rs 14,999 while the 128GB storage variant with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 17,499. There are three colour options- Not Just Blue, More Than White, and Kind of Grey.

The Mi A3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and sports a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. Talking about the display, the phone has 6.1-inch HD+ (1560x720 pixels) OLED panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for additional security. It also has a waterdrop notch which houses the selfie camera.

For photos and videos, the Mi A3 has a primary 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.78 aperture without any OIS. The triple camera setup also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (118-degree) angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera. The Mi A3 has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh. While it can support up to 18W chargers, the phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.