Xiaomi Mi A3 to Receive Android 10 Update Next Month

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, backed by a 4,030mAh battery, and features a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi A3 to Receive Android 10 Update Next Month
The Xiaomi Mi A3 (file photo)

Xiaomi has already delivered updates to the Redmi K20 Pro, the Redmi K20 and the Poco F1. The Chinese tech giant has confirmed that the Mi A3 is all set to get the Android 10 update soon. Taking to Twitter, Mi India posted, "Thanks for your excitement and patience. Glad to announce the update will be out in mid-February for Mi A3."

However, the tweet does not mention whether the Android 10 update will be rolled out to all Mi A3 devices at once or will be sent in batches. The Mi A3 was launched last year in August as the latest in the Mi A-series model following the Mi A1 and Mi A2. Launched with Android 9 Pie, it comes in two variants 4GB and 6GB of RAM, paired with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 offers a 6.08-inch HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and is backed by a 4,030mAh battery with up to 18W support. The smartphone comes equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also sports a 32-megapixel camera for selfies as well.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

