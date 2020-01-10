Xiaomi Mi A3 Users Sign Petition Against Company for Delayed Android 10 Update

Xiaomi is facing flak for not providing Android 10 update to its Mi A3 owners, within due time. After waiting for a few months, several users of the Xiaomi Mi A3 have signed a petition on Change.org, urging the company to release the Android 10 update as soon as possible. Many others have also taken to Twitter to express their concern over the delay. Taking note, Xiaomi responded by promising to roll it out soon.

The Mi A3, an Android One device, hit the markets in July 2019, two months before Android 10 was made available. Generally, Android One devices are supposed to provide regular and faster Android updates as well as upgrades, compared to devices having a custom version of Android. But, that has not been the case with the Mi A3. The Android 10 update was expected to be available for the smartphone by October 2019.

In September, when Google and Essential were providing Android 10 update, Xiaomi offered Google's September security patch, and kept it at that. The company followed the same approach in the months to come, keeping users waiting for the Android 10 update.

When a user lodged his protest with the company on the Twitter, Xiaomi India just responded by saying that the update will be available soon and he should stay tuned to their social media handles for more information. Xiaomi’s customers have been facing issues with other products too. The Mi A1 users had to go through the same problem, when it was updated to Android Pie.

