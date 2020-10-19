Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro Truly Wireless Buds Launched With Active Noise Cancellation

Xiaomi has launched its Mi Air 2 Pro truly wireless earphones with Active Noise Cancellation in China. The truly wireless earphones were initially not expected to come with Active Noise Cancellation, however, Xiaomi has claimed that the new truly wireless earphones support a 3-mic hybrid noise cancellation to the tune of 35 decibels. Further, the earphones come with large 12mm dynamic drivers for enhanced bass and sound. The earphones have been launched in a single matte black finish. The Mi Air 2 Pro truly wireless earphones come with an AirPods Pro-inspired design with the silicone ear-tips and stem-shaped earbuds. The case design is similar to the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

The Mi Air 2 Pro come with about 28 hours of combined battery backup including the charging case. Without the charging case, the Mi Air 2 Pro earbuds last about 7 hours with Active Noise Cancellation. The Mi Air Pro 2 truly wireless buds use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and are charged via USB type-C. The earphones take about an hour to charge completely and support wireless charging as well. 10 minutes of wired charging provides a 90 minute playback time on the new Mi Air Pro 2 true wireless earphones. Further, Xiaomi claims an up to 10 meters operating distance. The Mi Air Pro 2 weigh only 60 grams and have been priced at CNY 699 (Rs. 7,660 by direct conversion).

It is not known as to when the Mi Air 2 Pro will make it to the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone giant has also recently announced that it has achieved 80W fast wireless charging. The company said that its 80W wireless charging is capable of charging a 4,000mAh smartphone battery completely in just 19 minutes. Xiaomi had, earlier this year, also introduced 40W and 50W fast wireless charging.