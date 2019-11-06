Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Lands in Peak Pollution Season, Priced at Rs 9,999

Xiaomi had added another indoor air purifier to its line-up in India, ahead of the winter season when the pollution levels in most cities registers a spike. The Mi Air Purifier 3 is priced at Rs 9,999 and joins the Mi Air Purifier 2C (Rs 6,499) and the Mi Air Purifier 2S (Rs 8,999) in Xiaomi’s smart home product line-up for India. The Mi Air Purifier 3 has what Xiaomi refers to as the True HEPA filter, unlike the elder siblings.

The Mi Air Purifier 3 has a CADR rating of 380 m3/h, which is higher than the 310 m3/h CADR rating of the Mi Air Purifier 2S. This will cover rooms as large as 484 square feet, which means this can work well in large spaces as well. We have tested the Mi Air Purifier 2S in larger rooms as well, and the purification performance is quite good. With the newer and updated True HEPA filter, it will be even more proficient when it comes to capturing particles and pollutants from the indoor air. The OLED display has been updated to a touchscreen, and you can swipe through the various options on this to change fan speeds, operation modes and monitor the indoor air quality.

The 360-degree design remains the same as before, which means this takes in air from all four sides and the large clean air vent at the top pushes out air quickly into the room. This also connects with your home Wi-Fi network and you can control it via the Mi Home app (free for Android and iOS). The Mi Air Purifier 3 also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, if calling out to your air purifier is what you find convenient.

Xiaomi now also sells three different types of filters for the Mi Air Purifier range. There is the Mi Air Purifier Filter Blue (Rs 2,199) which is a H11 grade EPA filter made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) primary filter, an EPA filter and an activated carbon later. Then there is the Mi Air Purifier Filter HEPA Lite (Rs 1,699) which is a dual layer filter that has the PET primary filter and a True HEPA layer—this does not have the activated carbon layer to capture the gases or chemicals. The last one is the Mi Air Purifier Filter HEPA Black (Rs 2,199) that has the PET primary filter, a True HEPA filter and a layer of activated carbon.

