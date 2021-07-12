Xiaomi kick-started Mi Anniversary Sale 2021 today, July 12, on the occasion of completing seven years of operation in India. As expected, the sale event brings temporary price cuts coupled with other deals on a variety of Xiaomi and Redmi products. Xiaomi notes these offers are available on the Mi website, Mi Homes, Amazon, Flipkart, and other retail partners till July 16. Throughout the celebration, customers can avail an array of exciting offers and discounts on smartphones such as Mi 11X 5G, Mi 10i, Redmi Note 10 Series, Redmi 9 Series, Mi Notebook Horizon edition, and more. Mi Fans will also have the opportunity to avail of exciting offers on the 99 store and get products such as Mi Electric ToothBrush, Mi Home Security Camera, Redmi 9 Prime, among others, with additional discounts starting at Rs 99 at 4 PM IST every day. In addition, users can avail of some “Hot Deals" at 10:00 AM every day with Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs 19,999, Mi TV 4A (40) at Rs 22,999, and Mi Notebook i5 at Rs 54,999.

In a press note, Xiaomi notes that customers participate in the MiTurns7 quiz and lucky winners stand a chance to win Mi 11X, Mi Robot Vacuum – Mop P, Mi TV, Mi Watch Revolve Active, Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh and much more. The company is also offering users a chance to create their personalised bundle of two products with “Pick N’ Choose" to avail of sale offers. Furthermore, Mi India is providing a free one-year warranty on Mi TV 4A and Mi TV 4A Pro and Free Mi True Wireless 2C and Mi Screen Protection with Mi 11X.

Meanwhile, users can check out the Redmi Note 9 (4GB + 64GB) for Rs 11,999 or Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (6GB + 128GB) for Rs 19,999. The new Mi 10T (8GB + 128GB) is available at Rs 34,999. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (8GB + 128GB) is retailing at Rs 36,999. Notably, Xiaomi has said that the Mi 11 Ultra‘s open sale in India will start from July 15. Readers can check out our review of the smartphone here before purchasing the device.

