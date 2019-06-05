Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Expected to Launch on June 11, Here’s Everything we Know

Xiaomi’s Mi Band has been one of the most successful fitness bands of all time. According to an IDC report, Xiaomi took the second spot in the global wearables market during the Q1 2019 period.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Xiaomi’s next launch is already lined up. After announcing the new Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro in China, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be launching Mi Band 4 next week. According to a post on Weibo by the company’s Mijia brand, the new Mi Band will be launched on June 11. The new Mi Band 4 will succeed the Mi Band 3 which, back in March, was claimed to have sold a million units ever since its launch in September 2018.

The teaser posted on Weibo also gives a glimpse of the upcoming fitness band which confirms the presence of a colored display.  Back in May, an alleged Mi Band 4 leak had suggested something similar.

It also said that the new Mi Band 4 is going to the come with a larger battery rated at 135mAh. The Mi Band 3, on the other hand, has a 110mAh battery. This makes would make sense as the colored display would need the extra juice. The new fitness band is also going to feature Bluetooth 5.0 which should mean improved connectivity and lesser battery consumption. This time the company is expected to incorporate NFC as well, which could be for Xiaomi Mi Pay feature. However, a non-NFC variant will also be offered. We can also expect an improved heart rate sensor on the band.

There are also speculations that it will cost $72 (Rs 5,000 approx) for the NFC variant while the standard version will be priced around $28-$43 (Rs 1950 - Rs 3,000 approx).

