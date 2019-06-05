Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Expected to Launch on June 11, Here’s Everything we Know
Xiaomi’s Mi Band has been one of the most successful fitness bands of all time. According to an IDC report, Xiaomi took the second spot in the global wearables market during the Q1 2019 period.
Xiaomi’s Mi Band has been one of the most successful fitness bands of all time. According to an IDC report, Xiaomi took the second spot in the global wearables market during the Q1 2019 period.
Xiaomi’s next launch is already lined up. After announcing the new Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro in China, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be launching Mi Band 4 next week. According to a post on Weibo by the company’s Mijia brand, the new Mi Band will be launched on June 11. The new Mi Band 4 will succeed the Mi Band 3 which, back in March, was claimed to have sold a million units ever since its launch in September 2018.
The teaser posted on Weibo also gives a glimpse of the upcoming fitness band which confirms the presence of a colored display. Back in May, an alleged Mi Band 4 leak had suggested something similar.
It also said that the new Mi Band 4 is going to the come with a larger battery rated at 135mAh. The Mi Band 3, on the other hand, has a 110mAh battery. This makes would make sense as the colored display would need the extra juice. The new fitness band is also going to feature Bluetooth 5.0 which should mean improved connectivity and lesser battery consumption. This time the company is expected to incorporate NFC as well, which could be for Xiaomi Mi Pay feature. However, a non-NFC variant will also be offered. We can also expect an improved heart rate sensor on the band.
There are also speculations that it will cost $72 (Rs 5,000 approx) for the NFC variant while the standard version will be priced around $28-$43 (Rs 1950 - Rs 3,000 approx).
Xiaomi’s Mi Band has been one of the most successful fitness bands of all time. According to an IDC report, Xiaomi took the second spot in the global wearables market during the Q1 2019 period.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Slaps Security Guard while Interacting with Fans, See Video
- Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
- Ravi Shastri's Photo With Two Female Fans Goes Viral After Australian Journalist's Mocking Tweet
- India vs South Africa: Rain Unlikely to Affect Tie in Chilly Southampton
- You Really Cannot Escape The Extremely Annoying So-Called #Influencers on Instagram
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s