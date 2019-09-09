Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is Finally Coming to India on September 17

Xiaomi or Mi India is hosting a special event in the country on September 17. Called the ‘Smarter Living 2020’ the event will witness multiple product launches, including the highly anticipated Mi Band 4 fitness tracker.

Country head Manu Kumar Jain recently tweeted about the event confirming that the Mi Band 4 will be a part of the event. The new fitness band was launched in China back in June and will be a successor to last year model arriving with smarter features and a better-looking design.

The Mi Band 4 features a coloured display and will be offered in several colour options for the silicon band itself. The 0.95-inch AMOLED colour touch display offers a 240x120p resolution and is protected with a layer of 2.5D curved glass on top. The fitness tracker will be able to show notifications from various apps like SMS, WhatsApp as well as your fitness stats.

It does look a bit similar to the Mi Band 3 but the charging pins have been moved to the bottom. It also comes with 5ATM water resistant rating, along with several fitness tracking features, like running, jogging, cycling, apart from the step counter, heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring features. There is an updated six-axis sensor which helps in detecting swimming activities such as Freestyle, Backstroke, Butterfly stroke, and Medley. There is also a special NFC version of the band.

As for the battery life, the company says that the Mi Band 4 can hold a charge of up to 20. The fitness band has been announced in China for CNY 169, which roughly translates to Rs 1700. Which means that Xiaomi might launch it at the same price as the Mi Band 3, around the Rs 2,000 price mark.

Along with the Mi Band, Xiaomi is also expected to launch new smart home products as well as the recently announced 70-inch Redmi TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.