Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Leaked: Colour Display, Bigger Battery, NFC and More

Xiaomi is one of the leading smartphone and television brands in India. But there is another product from the company that is super popular. The Mi Band has been one of the most successful fitness bands around the world, and according to the company it sold one million units of the Mi Band 3 in just six months of launch in India. In fact, this helped the Chinese company to be the second biggest manufacturer behind Apple in the wearables market.Clearly, the next version is highly anticipated and by the looks of it, the Mi Band 4 is not far away. An alleged Mi Band 4 leak suggests a big, yet predictable update for the upcoming product which is a coloured display.It also says that the new Mi Band 4 is going to the come with a larger battery rated at 135mAh. The Mi Band 3 had a 110mAh battery. This makes would make sense as the coloured display would need the extra juice. The new fitness band is also going to feature Bluetooth 5.0 which should mean improved connectivity and lesser battery consumption. This time the company is expected to incorporate NFC as well, which could be for Xiaomi Mi Pay feature. However, a non-NFC variant will also be offered. We can also expect an improved heart rate sensor on the band.While there is no confirmation as to when the new Mi Band 4 will be introduced, there are speculations that it will cost $72 (Rs 5,000 approx) for the NFC variant while the standard version will be priced around $28-$43 (Rs 1950 - Rs 3,000 approx).