Xiaomi Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-inch, Mi Water Purifier to Launch Today in India: Watch Livestream Here

Xiaomi India is hosting one of its biggest events for 2019 where it will be making multiple announcements. Dubbed as ‘Smarter Living 2020’ the event has been confirmed to witness the launch of the new Mi Band 4, a new 65-inch variant of the Mi TV and the Mi Water Purifier. Xiaomi is also expected to finally give details around the launch date of Netflix on its Mi TV range.

The ‘Smarter Living 2020' event will start at 12PM IST today and the company will livestream the event for its users. You can catch all the announcements by heading to Xiaomi India’s official YouTube channel, or just watch the stream here:

Mi Band 4

One of the most anticipated launches, the Mi Band 4 will finally be announced for the Indian market. One of the top selling fitness trackers globally, the Mi Band 4 was launched in China earlier this year and while we were expecting a similar price as the previous variant, a recent leaked image suggests that it will be priced at Rs 2,499. The Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour touch display which offers a 240x120p resolution and is protected with a layer of 2.5D curved glass on top. The fitness tracker will be able to show notifications from various apps like SMS, WhatsApp as well as your fitness stats.

It does look a bit similar to the Mi Band 3 but the charging pins have been moved to the bottom. It also comes with 5ATM water-resistant rating, along with several fitness tracking features, like running, jogging, cycling, apart from the step counter, heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring features. There is an updated six-axis sensor which helps in detecting swimming activities such as Freestyle, Backstroke, Butterfly stroke, and Medley. There is also a special NFC version of the band. As for the battery life, the company says that the Mi Band 4 can hold a charge of up to 20 days.

Mi TV 65-inch

A new 65-inch model of the Mi TV range is also confirmed to launch at the event. Xiaomi Country Head, Manu Kumar Jain, had teased the product earlier on Twitter. In an attempt to create some buzz around the event, Jain asked fans to retweet one of his posts and promised to unveil the TV once the total number of retweets reached ‘65,000.’ While that tweet has only got only 1900 retweets, the main purpose of the tweet was to give fans a hint that a 65-inch Mi TV model is on its way.

Additionally, the company will also be confirming as to when customers will be getting Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on their Mi TV. The popular streaming apps have been unavailable ever since the Mi TV range was introduced in India last year.

Mi Water Purifier

Since the event is titled ‘Smarter Living 2020’ we are expecting new IoT products as well. One of them will be the Mi Water Purifier. We have seen a couple of teasers and a confirmation from the company itself. “This smart home #IoT device has been rebuilt for Indian Mi Fans! #SmarterLiving 2020 on Sept 17,” said Manu Kumar Jain in a tweet. Mi Water Purifier. It will be an RO (Reverse Osmosis) based water purifier along with 4-step purification process featuring a PP cotton filter, activated carbon pre-filter, RO filter and an activated carbon filter. It will also be Wi-Fi enabled so one can monitor the water quality via their smartphone.

