Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launched With Bigger Display, New Watch Faces: Price, Features and More

Xiaomi has launched its fitness wearable, the Mi Band 5, in China. The Mi Band 5 comes with an updated design, along with several key features and upgrades that make it a considerable upgrade over its predecessor, the Mi Band 4, which was incidentally launched exactly one year ago. While the launch dates and prices for India or other global markets have not been announced by Xiaomi so far, it is likely that these details will be announced in the following weeks, given that the Mi Band has seen considerable popularity in the past.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Specifications and Features

The Mi Band 5 sports a 1.1-inch OLED display, which is larger than the Mi Band 4's 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display. Along with a bigger display, the wearable now offers over 100 new animated watch faces from popular animated characters such as Hatsune Miku, SpongeBob SquarePants, Neon Genesis Evangelion and more. Xiaomi likely sees the addition of new watch faces as a way to increase the device's appeal to a larger set of audience.

Xiaomi has also claimed that the Mi Band 5 comes with an "improved" processor that will offer faster operations and more accurate location tracking for fitness tasks. The budget-segment Mi Band 5 is said to offer 11 fitness tracking modes, a built-in barometer, NFC, improved sleep tracking, and up to 50m water resistance as its most important features. Other ancillary features of the Mi Band 5 include a new magnetic charging dock, remote camera control functionality that will likely work when paired with Xiaomi's own devices, and in a feature focused on Xiaomi's female user base, menstrual cycle tracking.

Xiaomi says that the Mi Band 5 can also offer a 'PAI score', which stands for Personal Activity Intelligence, that will help users "contextualise" how physical activities contribute to their fitness goals. Xiaomi has also attempted to diversify its sleep tracking feature via its latest fitness tracker, and the Mi Band 5 now claims to support REM sleep in addition to deep and light sleep modes. All of this will remain accessible through Xiaomi's companion app for smart accessories and devices, and the Mi Band supports Bluetooth v5 Low Energy. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Price and Availability

To be clear, the Mi Band 5 is not going to be immediately available in India. Right now, it will be available in China from June 18 in two variants – without NFC at a price of CNY 189 (~Rs 2,030), and NFC-equipped at CNY 229 (~Rs 2,460).