Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve Prices Teased Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi is set to launch its Mi Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve at the company's Smarter Living 2021 virtual event on September 29. Now, a new leak is said to have revealed the alleged prices of the Mi Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve. The leak comes courtesy of known tipster Ishan Agarwal, who reported the speculated prices on Twitter. Agarwal said that the Mi Band 5 is expected to be priced at Rs. 2,999 and the Mi Watch Revolve will cost Rs. 10,999 in India. Further, he also hinted at the sale prices for the two devices. In his tweet, Agarwal said that the Mi Band 5 sale price could be Rs. 2,499, while the Mi Watch Revolve sale price could be lesser than Rs. 9,999. Agarwal also mentioned that there is no word about the upcoming Mi AI Smart Speaker's price in the country.

Xiaomi has been constantly teasing the devices ahead of the launch. In a teaser shared last week, Xiaomi hinted at the Mi Watch Revolve offering several watch faces, sleep monitoring, heart rate sensor, and more. The Mi Band 5, on the other hand, is expected to come with several sports modes. The Mi Band 5 was launched in China in June this year, and the Mi Watch Revolve is said to be a rebranded Mi Watch Color that was launched in China in June.

The Mi Band 5 is said to come with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, 11 sports modes, and 100 new animated watch faces. The NFC version for the Mi Band 5 in China offers 14 days of battery life, while the standard version lasts up to 20 days on a single charge.

Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2021 event will focus on the brand's IoT products. It is said that the Chinese manufacturer will bring the Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5, a smart soap dispenser, a smart bulb, among other offerings on September 29. Xiaomi is also speculated to launch a new Mi Watch SE during its 'Smarter Living' event.