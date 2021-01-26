Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Tipped to Come With GPS and Amazon Alexa Voice Support, Other Key Specs Leaked

The Mi Band 6 may come with GPS support and blood oxygen monitor (SpO2 sensor), a new leak suggests. The next fitness band by the Chinese tech giant is also tipped to come with Amazon Alexa voice support. The successor of the last year's Mi Band 5 (Mi Smart Band 5 globally) is said to feature a relatively larger display, though exact size details remain unclear. The new leak does not highlight its launch date, though Xiaomi typically unveils new line of smart home and fitness products in June.

According to the tipster Magical Unicorn via his blog channel Logger, the specifications of the next Mi Band 6 appeared in the core files of the Zepp app. Zepp app is typically the companion app for Huami's Amazfit lineup of smartwatches and fitness trackers. The tipster adds that the firmware file during the teardown reveals two variants of the Mi Band 6 models - one for China and the other could be the global variant. Xiaomi may launch the global model as Mi Smart Band 6, as it did with its previous Mi Band models. Additionally, the Chinese variant appears to have NFC onboard while the Global variant seems to be missing NFC - same as the last few Mi Band models.

The app teardown also allegedly spotted the existence of 19 new activities sports mode on Mi Band 6. Some of the modes include Indoor fitness, Indoor ice skating, HIIT, Core Training, Stretching, Stepper, Gymnastics, and more. Additionally, the Xiaomi Band is tipped to feature new watch faces. The tipster notes that the Mi Band 6 may include the ability to set alarms directly from the band itself. As mentioned, the fitness band is said to come with a bigger screen. To recall, the Mi Band 5 or Mi Smart Band 5 features a 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display.

If the report is accurate, Xiaomi would hope to rival OnePlus that recently launched its first OnePlus Band that comes Sp02 sensor and heart rate monitor. It supports 13 exercise modes and offers up to 14 days of battery life per charge. The OnePlus Band carries a price tag of Rs 2,499 while the Mi Band 5 comes with the pricing.