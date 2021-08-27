Xiaomi India has launched its next-generation Mi Smart Band 6 with an improved display and more fitness modes. Priced at Rs 3,499, the smart-wearable will compete against popular budget offerings in India, such as the OnePlus Band that costs Rs 2,499 (standard edition). Both wearables can read blood oxygen (SpO2) levels that many devices are incorporating amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from that, both Mi Smart Band 6 and OnePlus Band can run for up to 14 days per charge. In case you are wondering how the two devices fare against each other, here’s a comparison based on their spec sheets.

Design: The newly launched Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch (152×486 pixels) ‘full’ AMOLED touchscreen display that is bigger than its predecessor, the Mi Band 5 that comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. The screen has 326ppi pixel density and 450 nits of peak brightness, which is said to be 50 percent brighter than its predecessor. The OnePlus Band also sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with touch-support and 126×294 pixels resolution, similar to the Mi Band 5. Both the fitness bands come with a pill-shaped panel. Customers get a default black coloured strap with Mi Band 6 and OnePlus Band, but can separately purchase colour bands.

Features: Both Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 and OnePlus Band can track blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, sleep cycle, and heart rate. Both smart-wearables also come with a 5ATM Water Resistant rating. However, Mi Band 6 supports 30 sports modes (11 on Mi Smart Band 5) and can auto-detect six activities, including walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling. On the other hand, the OnePlus Band supports 13 exercise modes.

Battery: The OnePlus Band carries a 100mAh battery that is touted to provide 14 days of battery life per charge. Whereas, Mi Smart Band 6 carries a 125mAh battery claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days. Both support a magnetic charger.

Connectivity: Both Xiaomi Mi Band 6 and OnePlus Band support Bluetooth v5.0 and can work with Android and Apple smartphones. Users can manage music and even use the remote shutter button to click photos with the linked smartphone. The smart wearables will also fetch smart notifications and incoming call alerts. Users will further get weather updates.

