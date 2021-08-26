Xiaomi Mi Band 6 With SpO2, Mi TV 5X Series Launched in India: Price, Specs

Xiaomi has finally launched the next-generation Mi Band 6 in India that succeeds the Mi Smart Band 5 from last year. The affordable smart-wearable from Xiaomi now comes with a blood oxygen monitor (SpO2) that has become a selling point for many wearables amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the Mi Band 6 packs a larger screen for a smartwatch-like experience. The company has also unveiled the next-generation Mi TV 5X series that come in three sizes in India. All three models come with 4K resolution displays and a dual sound system. Xiaomi also unveiled new laptops dubbed Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro at the Mi Smarter Living 2022 event.

Starting with the Mi Band 6, the new smart-wearable sports a 1.56-inch AMOLED display, which is larger than the 1.1-inch display AMOLED display seen on the Mi Band 5. The display has a 326ppi pixel density with 450 nits of peak brightness and an anti-fingerprint coating. Customers can also choose between straps in Black, Orange, Yellow, Olive, Ivory, and Blue shades. In terms of features, the Mi Band 6 supports 24×7 heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring as well as sleep tracking. It features 30 sports modes that can auto-detect six activities such as walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling. It packs a 125mAh battery that is touted to deliver 14 days of battery per charge. Other notable features include iOS compatibility, Bluetooth 5.0, female health-tracking, PAI, camera remote shutter, breathing exercise, and stress monitoring. In terms of pricing, the Mi Band 6 carries a price tag of Rs 3,499. It will be available across Mi channels and Amazon on August 30. Existing Mi Band users will get Rs 500 off.

Coming to the Xiaomi Mi TV 5X series, customers can choose between three sizes of 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. All models feature a 4K panel with 3840×2160 pixel resolution and with support for HDR10+ and Doly Vision. All three models of Mi TV 5X have a different screen-to-body ratio, both 43 and 50-inch TVs with nearly 96 percent and the 55-inch variant with 96.6 percent. The 43-inch variant carries a 30W speaker system, while the 50 and 55-inch models house a 40W speaker system. The dual speakers on Mi TVX support Dolby Atmos format.

That’s not all. We’ve got more reasons for you to own the #MiBand6👉80+ built-in vibrant full-screen Watch Faces👉4 colourful straps + 1 black strap👉5ATM water resistanceAnd all this is at just Rs.3,499/- 🔁if you can’t wait to own this beauty#SmarterLiving2022 pic.twitter.com/vlHSUbM6xe — Mi India #SmarterLiving2022 (@XiaomiIndia) August 26, 2021

Other notable features of the Xiaomi Mi TV 5X series include IMDB integration to find new content to watch, Kids mode with parental lock, live channels, and smart recommendations based on viewing history. The smart TV runs on Android TV 10-based PatchWall on top, and there’s support for Google Assistant for voice commands. Connectivity options on all Xiaomi Mi TV 5X models include three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, and a single Ethernet input. There’s also an optical port, 3.5mm audio jack, and AV input. Moreover, customers can connect wireless devices with Bluetooth 5.0 and dual Wi-Fi with MIMO tech support. Lastly, the Mi TV 5X carries a price tag of Rs 31,999 (43-inch), Rs 41,999 (50-inch), and Rs 47,999 (55-inch). The TV models will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio and Croma, starting September 7.

