Xiaomi Mi Band 6's First Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Best Deals and More

Xiaomi India’s newly launched Mi Band 6 smart band will go on sale in the country for the first day today, August 30. The smart-wearable will retail across official Mi channels and Amazon for Rs 3,499. The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will come in a black colour finish by default, though customers can purchase colourful band options from the Mi store and website. The Xiaomi India website is offering options such as free delivery, COD (cash on delivery), and a 10-day replacement guarantee. On the other hand, Amazon users can enjoy deals, like EMI payment options and up to 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Xiaomi had announced existing Mi Band users would get Rs 500 off on the latest-gen smart band, but it appears the offer is applicable only at Mi Stores.

You asked and we delivered The new Mi Band 6 is here with its AMOLED full screen display ⌚SpO2 tracker30 fitness modes ⚽ and lots more! First sale on 30th August, 12 noon at ₹3,499 ✨#SmarterLiving2022 #FutureIsSmart pic.twitter.com/oSUS54Zfzv — Mi India #SmarterLiving2022 (@XiaomiIndia) August 27, 2021

The new Mi Band 6 will hope to rival popular smart-wearables in India, like the OnePlus Band, Oppo Band Style, and Huawei Band 6. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi band sports a 1.56-inch AMOLED display, which is larger than the 1.1-inch display AMOLED display seen on the Mi Band 5. The display has a 326ppi pixel density with 450 nits of peak brightness and an anti-fingerprint coating. Customers can choose between straps in Black, Orange, Yellow, Olive, Ivory, and Blue shades. In terms of features, the Mi Band 6 supports 24×7 heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring as well as sleep tracking. It supports 30 sports modes that can auto-detect six activities such as walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling. It packs a 125mAh battery that is touted to deliver 14 days of battery per charge. Other notable features include, Bluetooth 5.0, female health-tracking, PAI, camera remote shutter, breathing exercise, and stress monitoring. The band works with both Android and iOS-running smartphones.

