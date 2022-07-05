Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro Launched With Large Screen, GPS And More: Price And Specifications

Xiaomi last night launched its Xiaomi 12S Series of flagship smartphones. The Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Alongside the flagship smartphones, Xiaomi has also launched its latest fitness tracker, the Mi Band 7 Pro. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro has been launched with several premium features like a bigger, smartwatch-like display, an AMOLED screen, GPS support, and more.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro Price

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro has been launched at an introductory price of CNY 379 (roughly Rs 4,500). After some time, the fitness tracker will be priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs 4,700), once the introductory offer ends. The smart band has only been launched in China so far, but a global launch is expected in the future. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro has been launched in several colour options – Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro has been launched with a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 280×456 pixels resolution. The smart band comes with a 326ppi pixel density and there is 2.5D glass for protection. This display also supports always-on display feature. Further, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro fitness tracker also comes with built-in GPS that allows users to track locations without requesting a smartphone. Health and fitness features on the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro include a 24-hour heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, step counter, calorie counter, and more. The fitness tracker also comes with 5ATM water resistance.

The fitness tracker also comes with support for over 180 watch faces, and there are up to 117 exercise modes. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro houses a 235mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 12 days on a single charge. For connectivity, the smartwatch has Bluetooth v 5.2, NFC, and Xiaomi’s Xiao AI voice assist.

