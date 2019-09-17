Xiaomi Mi Band Launched in India at Rs 2,299, First Sale on September 19

At its Smart Living 2020 event, Xiaomi has launched the brand ne Mi Band 4. The new fitness tracker now comes with a coloured display and improved features over the Mi Band 3. The company has priced it at Rs 2,299 which is comparatively more affordable than most of the fitness trackers on the market including the Samsung Galaxy Fit and the Honor Band 5.

The new Mi Band 4, as mentioned above, comes with a 0.95-inch coloured AMOLED touch display. You get a 240x120p resolution and a 2.5D curved glass protection on top. The fitness tracker will be able to show notifications from various apps like SMS, WhatsApp as well as your fitness stats. Xiaomi has also added the ability to control your music right from the band.

It does look a bit similar to the Mi Band 3 but the charging pins have been moved to the bottom. It also comes with 5ATM water-resistant rating, along with several fitness tracking features, like running, jogging, cycling, apart from the step counter, heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring features. It can also track swimming patterns which is again a new addition. Using a six-axis sensor, the band can detect swimming styles as well such as Freestyle, Backstroke, Butterfly stroke, and Medley. As for the battery life, the company says that the Mi Band 4 can hold a charge of up to 20 days, similar to the predecessor.

The new Mi Band 4 will be available from September 19 Mi Store, Mi Home and Amazon India. It will be offered four colour strap options including black, orange, maroon and purple.

