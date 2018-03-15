English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale Launched to Measure BMI, Other Key Body Metrics
Xiaomi has added another fitness product in its portfolio in India.
Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale has been launched in India. (Image: Xiaomi)
After the Mi Band, Xiaomi is planning to further expand its portfolio of fitness products in India by launching the Mi Body Composition Scale. The new composition scale by Xiaomi will reveal key body health parameters like the Body Mass Index (BMI), Muscle Mass, Fat and more. Xiaomi has priced the Mi Body Composition Scale at Rs 1,999 and will be available for purchase starting Thursday 12 pm on Xiaomi’s official website.
As per Xiaomi, its Body Composition Scale can measure 10 key metrics including BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, body fat, body score, weight, visceral fat, water content, basal metabolism and even a comparison scale. All this displayed through an LED display after three seconds of the user standing on it.
Xiaomi claims to have used complex algorithms and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) technology on top of stainless steel electrodes to provide an accurate result. To stay connected with their health goals and data, the information recorded by the Mi Body Composition Scale can be viewed by the users through a connected ‘Mi Fit App’ in the form of charts and timelines. Mi Body Composition Scale can identify up to 16 different users and store their profile information accordingly.
As for the connectivity options on this, the Mi Body Composition Scale comes with Bluetooth 4.0, supporting Android 4.4 and above and iOS 8.0 and above devices. The reading precision of the scale is up to 50 grams, with a weighing range of 5kg to 15kg.
The Mi Body Composition scale comes with four standard AAA batteries that power it. It is only available in a White colour variant.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
