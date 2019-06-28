Xiaomi Mi CC9 Official Images Revealed, Takes Inspiration From Huawei’s P30 Pro

Xiaomi is going to announce the Mi CC9 next week in China and while the company has been giving away teasers, today we get actually get to see the device. The first official images of the handset have appeared online, matching some of the previous leaks. The Mi CC9 comes in a 'Glacier Ice' white back panel which resembles a lot like the Huawei P30 Pro.

You can also see that there is a triple camera setup at the back aligned in a vertical fashion. The company had previously confirmed that it will include a 48-megapixel sensor and at the front, there would be 32-megapixel camera to take selfies. It seems to have taken inspiration from various devices, and it definitely looks pretty. We can also see a USB Type-C port at the bottom and a 3.5mm audio jack on the top.

Xiaomi announced the brand new series in China a few days back. The new CC series has been associated with words like ‘Colourful’ and ‘Creative’ and the company had said during the announcement that the handsets will be targeted at young consumers. The company also said that a majority of team members working for the CC series includes people from the fields of art and fine arts. Basically, this is the first smartphone series from Xiaomi in collaboration with Chinese smartphone maker Meitu which it acquired late last year. The smartphones under this series will include enhanced photography experience, and will have products based on the concept of "Xiaomi with Meitu AI Aesthetics Lab". Xiaomi will be playing a major role in designing the hardware, Meitu should offer various software capabilities including image editing technologies.