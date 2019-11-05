Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch, Mi TV 5 Series Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream

Xiaomi is going to unveil at least three new products in its hometown today. The Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch and the new Mi TV 5 have been in the news this past week and we have a fair idea of what to expect from these products. Xiaomi’s event is scheduled to start at 2 PM CST/11.30 PM IST, and you can catch all the announcements via the official live stream. To watch the live stream you can head over to the company’s official Weibo page or the Mi.com China website.

The Mi CC9 Pro is a follow-up of the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e which launched earlier this year. We’ve seen a bunch of leaks, as well as official renders, tease by the company itself. The highlight feature is going to be the penta-camera setup including a 108-megapixel sensor stacked with a 5-megapixel sensor with a 10x hybrid zoom lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with a 50mm portrait lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 730G processor along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also include a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) OLED curved-edged display, a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, NFC, Hi-Res Audio as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is expected to launch as the Mi Note 10 when it reaches the global markets. We could also witness the launch of the Mi CC9 Pro 5G which is expected to run on the Snapdragon 855 processor and 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi is also going to launch its first smartwatch. Simply called the Mi Watch, the company has taken inspiration from the Apple Watch and has given it a square dial with a digital crown and various strap options. It is also expected to feature a 3D curved glass display made of sapphire and should support eSIM functionality as well. It will be running on Xiaomi’s own MIUI for Watch and will be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100. Other expected features include GPS, NFC support, Wi-Fi connectivity, inbuilt speaker and a large battery.

Last but not least, Xiaomi will be bringing in a new smart TV series. The Mi TV 5 will succeed the Mi TV 4 and is expected to include 4K Quantum Dot display with 108 percent NTSC, HDR10+ support, and MEMC motion compensation support. A recent teaser suggests that it will also come with a four-unit speaker, with support for various Dolby and DTS audio formats. There will be upgrades on the inside as well including the new 12nm Amlogic T972 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

