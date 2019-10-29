Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta-Camera, 5X Optical Zoom to Launch on November 5

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro reportedly runs a Snapdragon 730G processor and Android 10.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 29, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta-Camera, 5X Optical Zoom to Launch on November 5
Image for Representation (Source: Twitter)

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch its next smartphone, the Mi CC9 Pro on November 5 in China. The Mi CC9 Pro will be powered with a 108-megapixel penta-camera setup with quad-LED flash and 5X optical zoom. The newest member of Xiaomi's CC-series will be unveiled alongside the Mi TV 5 series and Mi Watch. According to a report, the teaser of the Mi CC9 Pro shows that the upcoming device will have five rear cameras, of which the primary camera will include the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. All the five rear cameras are aligned vertically to the left side of the back somewhat similar to what is seen on the Redmi Note 8. The teaser shows the camera bump having three sensors while the rest two are positioned below the module under the flat back.

In the teaser, the words '5X Optical' and '108MP' printed on the side of the cameras can be spotted. It also gives a look at the green-coloured finish of the Mi CC9 Pro. The upcoming Mi CC9 Pro will also sport a quad-LED flash that is positioned right next to the camera sensor. From the teaser, it is visible that right the edge of the Mi CC9 Pro will sport the volume rocker and the power button.

Ahead of the launch, a bunch of leaks have revealed most of the features. The Mi CC9 Pro will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is reported to be backed by the Snapdragon 730G processor and is said to run MIUI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. As mentioned before, the smartphone will sport a 108-megapixel as well as a 13-megapixel (wide-angle lens) + 8-megapixel (telephoto) camera setup at the back and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The Mi CC9 Pro is expected to be powered with 4000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The leak also suggests that the Mi CC9 Pro will come in 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM with a price tag of Yuan 2,599, which is approximately Rs 26,000.

Apart from the Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi is also teasing a new smartwatch, which is expected to be called the Mi Watch. The teaser of the Mi Watch suggests that it will have a similar design to that of the Apple Watch. Xiaomi is also gearing up for the launch of a new TV lineup, teasing the new Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series. There is also a rumour that Xiaomi is going to rebrand the phone or might use the same camera setup for the Mi Note 10.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
