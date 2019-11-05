Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Launched: Features, Price and More

The new Mi CC9 Pro is the first phone to feature a camera offering over 100-megapixel resolution.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Launched: Features, Price and More
The new Mi CC9 Pro is the first phone to feature a camera offering over 100-megapixel resolution.

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi CC9 Pro in China adding a new flagship to its Mi CC series. The new handset was confirmed earlier to feature five cameras at the back including a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The handset has reportedly been awarded a DxOMark score of 121 for still photography, making it at par with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and above the Galaxy Note 10+ and Google Pixel 4. The handset is expected to launch as the Mi Note 10 for global markets.

The handset comes with a 6.47-inch curved full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) OLED display offering a peak brightness of 600 nits. On the inside there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is no memory expansion option.

As mentioned above there are five cameras at the back including a 108-megapixel main camera with an f/1.69 aperture and four-axis OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel sensor with a short telephoto lens and 2x optical zoom, an 8-megapixel sensor with a long telephoto lens and 50x digital zoom, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. To take selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Expect features like 4K video recording, 960fps slow-mo videos, portrait mode, and a dedicated night mode.

Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5,0, GPS / A-GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. There is a massive 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging while the handset runs on MIUI 11. It will be offered in Dark Night Phantom, Ice and Snow Aurora, and Magical Green colour options.

The Mi CC9 Pro has been priced at CNY 2,799 (Rs 28,000 approx) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 3,099 (Rs 31,000 approx for the 8GB + 128GB variant. A premium edition of the phone rocking 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage is priced at CNY 3,499 (Rs 35,000 approx).



