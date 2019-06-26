Xiaomi Mi CC9 to Feature 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera and 48-Megapixel Rear Camera

In the run-up to its launch on 2 July, Xiaomi is teasing customers with new details of Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e on almost a daily basis. In its latest post on Chinese social media site Weibo, the company revealed that the Mi CC9 it will have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with improved Beauty mode and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor at the back.

The teaser says the camera will “restore the natural skin texture” and will “record the beauty of each moment”.

The new Mi CC9 will be Xiaomi’s first in its newly launched CC series of smartphones that was made official just last week. Xiaomi says that the handsets will be targeted at young consumers. The company also said that the majority of team members working for the CC series includes people from the fields of art and fine arts. During the weekend, the company posted a few promo images, revealing the meaning behind the term ‘CC’ -- Chic and Cool, Curious and Creative, Challenge and Carry On and Camera Clicks were some of the give-aways.

A live photo of the Mi CC9 had also surfaced on Weibo, showing the front of the upcoming phone. The smartphone was seen sporting an all-display front, and little-to-no bezel at the bottom of the display.

The Mi CC9 is also expected to feature a motorised flip camera just like the Asus 6Z (ZenFone 6). It is expected to have a triple camera setup. It is also rumoured that the handset would be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC. The recently leaked image also shows that there is no fingerprint scanner at the back, which means it could feature one under the display.