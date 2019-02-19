Xiaomi Mi Days Sale: Offers on Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi A2, Mi LED TV and More

After hosting the ‘I Love Mi Days’ sale around Valentine’s day, Xiaomi is hosting yet another sale on Amazon India. The Mi Days Sale is offering discounts and exchange offers on select Xiaomi devices as well as no-cost EMI options. Customers also get 5 percent instant discount when they use ICICI debit and credit cards. The sale is already on and will be ending on February 23.

Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone the Mi A2 is available for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is going for Rs 15,999. Customers can also avail an extra discount of Rs 2,000 on an exchange of an old device.

The Redmi 6 Pro can be purchased for Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB model is available for Rs 10,999. On top of that, consumers can get up to rs 7,146 off on exchange of an old handset.

The selfie-focused Redmi Y2, which was previously priced at Rs 10,499, can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The exchange offer is also applicable and customers can get up to Rs 7,087 off.

Touted as ‘Desh ka smartphone’ by the company, the Redmi 6A is available for a starting price tag of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The 2GB + 32GB configuration, on the other hand, is available for Rs 6,499.

