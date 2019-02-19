English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale: Offers on Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi A2, Mi LED TV and More
Xiaomi is hosting the Mi Days sale on Amazon India right after it concluded its Valentine's day sale.
Xiaomi is hosting the Mi Days sale on Amazon India right after it concluded its Valentine's day sale.
Loading...
After hosting the ‘I Love Mi Days’ sale around Valentine’s day, Xiaomi is hosting yet another sale on Amazon India. The Mi Days Sale is offering discounts and exchange offers on select Xiaomi devices as well as no-cost EMI options. Customers also get 5 percent instant discount when they use ICICI debit and credit cards. The sale is already on and will be ending on February 23.
Here are some of the deals that you can grab during the Xiaomi Mi Days sale.
Mi A2
Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone the Mi A2 is available for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is going for Rs 15,999. Customers can also avail an extra discount of Rs 2,000 on an exchange of an old device.
Redmi 6 Pro
The Redmi 6 Pro can be purchased for Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB model is available for Rs 10,999. On top of that, consumers can get up to rs 7,146 off on exchange of an old handset.
Redmi Y2
The selfie-focused Redmi Y2, which was previously priced at Rs 10,499, can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The exchange offer is also applicable and customers can get up to Rs 7,087 off.
Redmi 6A
Touted as ‘Desh ka smartphone’ by the company, the Redmi 6A is available for a starting price tag of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The 2GB + 32GB configuration, on the other hand, is available for Rs 6,499.
Here are some of the deals that you can grab during the Xiaomi Mi Days sale.
Mi A2
Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone the Mi A2 is available for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is going for Rs 15,999. Customers can also avail an extra discount of Rs 2,000 on an exchange of an old device.
Redmi 6 Pro
The Redmi 6 Pro can be purchased for Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB model is available for Rs 10,999. On top of that, consumers can get up to rs 7,146 off on exchange of an old handset.
Redmi Y2
The selfie-focused Redmi Y2, which was previously priced at Rs 10,499, can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The exchange offer is also applicable and customers can get up to Rs 7,087 off.
Redmi 6A
Touted as ‘Desh ka smartphone’ by the company, the Redmi 6A is available for a starting price tag of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The 2GB + 32GB configuration, on the other hand, is available for Rs 6,499.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oman Dismissed for 24 Against Scotland in One-day Game
- Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
- Alia Bhatt on Marriage: When I Feel There’s a Need to Be in a Stronger Bond, We Will Come to It
- Mamma, Give Me a Break, Says Priyanka Chopra When Madhu Chopra Asked Her About Pregnancy Rumours
- Defeating Batman and Spiderman, God of War Video Game Wins Writers Guild Award
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results