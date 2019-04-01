English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: Deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Re 1 Flash Sale and More
Xiaomi’s product festival will offer discounts on some of its most popular products, such as the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TVs and more.
Xiaomi has announced its Mi Fan Festival 2019, ahead of its commencement from April 4, Thursday. Over three days, the sale will include a host of discounts, flash sales and deals on some of its most popular products, including the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi A2, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Redmi 6 and more. The most attractive part of the sale will be the Re 1 flash sale, where a very limited number of units of some of Xiaomi’s most popular products will be made available on each day of the sale.
In terms of the general deals during the sale, dubbed ‘Mi Picks’ a range of Xiaomi devices will be on offer at a discounted price. For instance, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will get up to Rs 5,000 discount, and can be availed at Rs 10,999. The Redmi 6 Pro, which is presently sold at Rs 11,499, will be available during the Mi Fan Festival 2019 from Rs 7,999. Other such deals include the Redmi 6A (Rs 1,000 off), Mi Earphones (Rs 400 off), Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch (Rs 9,000 off), the Mi Body Composition scale (Rs 1,300 off) and the Mi Band HRX Edition (Rs 800 off).
Alongside these discounts, flash sales for the newly announced Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will also commence. Redmi, which now functions as an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of Xiaomi, has priced its latest devices at Rs 9,999 for the Redmi Note 7, and Rs 13,999 for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the latter of which happens to be one of India’s first smartphones to offer a 48-megapixel camera on its rear.
One of the biggest draws of the Mi Fan Festival 2019 will be the Re 1 flash sale. On April 4, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Mi Soundbar will be available for purchase at Re 1. On April 5, users can purchase the Mi Home Camera (Basic) and the Poco F1 (6GB + 64GB) at Re 1. However, only 20 units of each of these products shall be available, as the company aims to build up even more hype around its products. On April 6, 30 units of the Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones and 10 units of the Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch shall be available, also at Re 1.
Xiaomi will also be selling units of its Mi Mystery Boxes, at Rs 99 each. The Mystery Box typically contains select Xiaomi merchandise and accessories, and can be availed at a sharp discount during the sale.
