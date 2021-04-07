Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2021: Buy Xiaomi Products for Re 1, Mi Notebook 14 for Less Than Rs 1,000

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is hosting a Mi Fan Festival sale, where the company is offering special discounts on products ranging from smartphones, TVs, laptops, smart home products, and more. The Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival sale will start from April 8 and will go on till April 13. During the Mi Fan Festival sale, Xiaomi will host a Rs 1 flash sale, at 4PM every day from April 8 to April 13, where customers can take home Xiaomi products at just Rs 1. There is also a “Pick n Choose" offer between 8PM to 12PM every day, where buyers can create a bundle of products and get tailored deals accordingly. Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 4, Mi Beard Trimmer 1c, and Redmi 20,000mAh power bank will be available at less than Rs 1,000 during the Mi Fan Festival sale. What’s more, is the company will also offer a chance to purchase the Redmi Earbuds 2C, Mi NoteBook 14, and the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon at less than Rs 1,000!

Xiaomi has announced that it will announce new offers at 10AM every day during the 5-day sale. The company said that HDFC Bank users will get discounts on the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Mi 10T series, ICICI Bank users will get discounts on the Redmi Note 10 Pro series, and Axis Bank users will get discounts on TVs, Laptops, and smart home products. The Mi Fan Festival sale will be held online on mi.com and is already live on offline Mi Home stores. During Mi Fan Festival, the Mi Notebook Horizon 14 laptop and Mi 10T Pro smartphone will be available at a discount of Rs 13,000. The Redmi Note 9 will be available at a discount of Rs 8,000 and the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch TV will be sold at Rs 4,000 off.

