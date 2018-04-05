English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: List of Discounts And Combo Offers on Smartphones, TV, Wearables And More
Here is the complete list of discounts and offers available on Xiaomi products during the ongoing Mi Fan Festival.
Xiaomi has kicked off its Mi Fan Festival today in India. (image: Xiaomi India)
Xiaomi India’s Mi Fan Festival 2018 has kicked off in the country today and is offering a host of offers and discounts on Xiaomi products. Available on Xiaomi’s official website as well as the Mi Store App, the two-day sale is offering discounts on Xiaomi smartphones, wearables and mobile accessories. During the sale, Xiaomi has listed discounts on Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Mi max 2 as well as the Xiaomi flagship in India, the Mi Mix 2.
Discount on Xiaomi Smartphones
Here is a list of discounts and offers on Xiaomi smartphones during the ongoing Mi Fan Festival:
Mi Mix 2 – Available for Rs 29,999 (MRP Rs 32,999)
Mi Max 2 – Available for Rs 12,999 (MRP Rs 13,999)
Redmi 4 - Available for Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 7,499)
Redmi Note 5 Pro – Free Mi Earphones with 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 16,999
Discount on Xiaomi Accessories
Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD – Available for Rs. 1,699 (MRP Rs 1,999)
Mi Headphones Comfort – Available for Rs 2,699 (MRP Rs 2,999)
Mi VR Play 2 – Available for Rs. 999 (MRP Rs 1,299)
Mi Business Backpack – Available for Rs 999 (MRP Rs 1,299).
Mi Band - HRX Edition – Available for Rs 999 (MRP Rs 1,299)
Combo Offers on Xiaomi Products
Travel Special Combo - Mi Travel Backpack and Selfie Stick at Rs 2,498
Power Combo - Mi USB Cable (80cm) and India Standard Adapter 9V at Rs 478
Hi-tech Lifestyle Combo - Mi Band 2 and VR Play 2 at Rs 2,898
‘Crazy Combos’ on Mi Store App
Redmi 5A and Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32-inch) at Rs 5,999
Mi Band - HRX Edition and Mi Band Strap - HRX Edition at Rs 199
Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 and Mi Earphones Basic at Rs 399
Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi Y1 Lite Soft Case at Rs 249
Mi Band 2 and Mi Body Composition Scale at Rs 1,799
Mi Air Purifier 2 and Mi Air Purifier Filter at Rs 2,499
Note: Crazy Combos will be available on April 5 and 6 through flash sales held at 11 am on the Mi Store App.
Additional Discounts
For SBI card holders
Five percent instant discount on purchases above Rs 7,500. (Maximum discount of Rs 500 per card)
Also available on EMI transactions through SBI credit cards.
Travel Discounts
Domestic flight discount of Rs 600 on tickets above Rs 3,000 via Goibibo.
International flight discount of Rs 2,000 on tickets above Rs 25,000 via Goibibo
Domestic hotel discount of 20 percent on transaction amount above Rs 3,000 (Maximum discount is Rs 2,000).
Accessories
Up to Rs 100 discount on screen protectors, cases, or covers.
Also read: 'Be Ready For a Beating': Experts Advice Zuckerberg Ahead of Congress Test
Also read: WhatsApp Plus: It's a Fake Malicious App; Don't Fall For it
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
