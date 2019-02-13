English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic launched in India For Rs 1,999: Here Are The Details
The new Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p will be available for grabs in India starting tomorrow.
Xiaomi India launched a new home security camera called the Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p. The new Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p will be available for grabs in India starting tomorrow. Interested customers can purchase the security camera from Xiaomi India's online store -- mi.com -- 12 noon onwards. The Mi Home Security Camera Basic is priced in India at Rs 2,299 but is listed on Mi.com for Rs. 1,999 as part of its introductory offer.
The Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic comes equipped with a built-in Bluetooth chip which enables family members to hibernate themselves to the camera after detecting their Mi Bands or phones for privacy. Other features include an omnidirectional noise-cancelling microphone, microSD cards, Cloud NAS storage support for routers and storage devices.
The product description states that the camera has a 10-meter range in the infrared mode for night vision. The camera comes with 10 large 940nm infrared dimming lamps that provide night vision range “of up to 10 meters”. The security camera when paired with its app offers a talkback feature that comes with improved voice calls with full duplex voice call design. The Mi Home Security Camera Basic's app also supports picture-in-picture mode for multi-tasking on the phone. The Mi Home Security Camera Basic also comes with a talkback feature which improves the overall voice calling experience.
