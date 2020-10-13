Xiaomi Mi KN95 Mask With Four-Layer Protection Launched Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Price Starts Rs. 250 for Pack of 2

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in India, Xiaomi today announced the launch of Mi KN95 masks in the country. The development was shared by Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain who in a post on Twitter said that the new Mi KN95 comes with four-layer protection and 95 percent Bacterial Filter Efficiency (BFE). The post further stated that the company had donated lakhs of masks to hospitals and doctors in the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and it is now bringing the Mi KN95 for the general public.

The Mi KN95 will be available to purchase from Mi Store for Rs. 250 (pack of 2) and Rs. 600 (pack of 5). In terms of the design, the Mi mask comes in a single white colour option and is made with two layers of melt-blown fabric that helps in filtering bacteria and small particles. The company in a release also noted, "The micro filtration material used in the mask is soft, lightweight and gentle on your skin ensuring that anyone can wear it for long hours." It also includes softer earloops made with elastic, making the Mi mask easy for users to wear for a longer time without any pain around the ears. The Mi KN95 mask is also designed to mount perfectly around the nose to eliminate any air gap between the nose and the mask, thus preventing fogging on the glasses.

Last month, Xiaomi launched a range of smart household products in India including the Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser to ensure touch-free handwash amid the pandemic. The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser is available for Rs. 999 through Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser comes with 60-90mm infrared sensing and is claimed to dispense foam in 0.25 seconds.