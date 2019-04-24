Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India, to be Available through Crowdfunding Starting April 26

Xiaomi has introduced a new IoT (Internet of Things) for the Indian market called the Mi LED Smart Bulb. The company made the announcement during the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 launch event. According to the company, the smart bulb supports Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and Google Assistant.Bringing support for 16 million colours, the Mi LED Smart Bulb is claimed to have a lifespan of 11 years. Best of all, there is no requirement for a bridge or hub and the bulb can be controlled directly via the Mi Home app. By making use of the Mi Home app, users will be able to turn the Mi LED Smart Bulb on and off, change brightness, change colour and even set schedules.While the official price of the Mi LED Smart Bulb has not yet been revealed, it will be available via crowdfunding on Mi.com starting April 26. This means that the pricing of the IoT device should be announced on the same date.Brands like Philips and Yeelight are already offering similar products in the Indian market, but knowing Xiaomi, the Mi LED Smart Bulb could be one of the most inexpensive options when it launches in the market.