Xiaomi Mi Max 2 And Redmi 5A Among 21 Phones That Will Receive MIUI 10 Update

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Stable Edition to a new set of devices, the update will be available for a second batch of 2i Xiaomi smartphones. To check for the latest MIUI ROM update on the above mentioned compatible Xiaomi devices, users can head to Settings on their devices and then select About phone> System updates> Check for updates. One will be able to install it latest software either through an OTA update or by downloading the ROM of the eligible Xiaomi and installing it manually. Xiaomi first unveiled MIUI 10 software, based on Android Oreo, in May this year and focused on gesture support and full-screen experiences.The 21 Xiaomi phones getting updated with the MIUI 10 are:1.Mi Max standard version2. Mi Max high version3. Mi Max 24. Mi 45. Mi 4S6. Mi 4C7. Mi 5S8. Mi 5S Plus9. Redmi 5 Plus10. Redmi 5A11. Redmi 412. Redmi 4 high version13. Redmi 4X14. Redmi Note 5A standard version15. Redmi Note 5A high version16. Redmi Note 417. Redmi Note 4 MTK version18. Redmi Pro19. Redmi Note 3 4G20. Redmi Note 4X Qualcomm version21. Redmi 4 top end versionThe latest MIUI 10 interface comes loaded with a host of AI centric features which with the help of deep learning AI will be able to predict that app you may load on to your screen next and open it in the background so you don’t experience the one-second lag it takes to open an app from the scratch. To recall, the first batch Xiaomi phones got updated to the latest MIUI 10 update back in the month of September. The first batch of Xiaomi phones getting the MIUI 10 update includes -- Mi 8 SE, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Xiaomi Mi 6X, Mi 6X, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi S2.