Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Confirmed to Have an 18:9 Display and Dual Rear Cameras
TENAA has certified three models, M1804E4C, M1804E4T, and M1804E4A of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3.
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Confirmed to Have an 18:9 Display and Dual Rear Cameras (image: www.teena.com)
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has been spotted on the website of Chinese electronics certification agency TENAA. TENAA has just certified three models, M1804E4C, M1804E4T, and M1804E4A of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. Xiaomi had confirmed last month that they are launching the successor to phablet-size Mi Max 2, the Mi Max 3 soon. Now the images of the upcoming devices have been revealed on TENAA website. According to the images, the upcoming device will spot a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash and a fingerprint sensor on the back.
According to the listing, the Mi Max 3 will feature a 6.9-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The device is likely to be powered by a processor that is clocked at 1.8 GHz which points at Snapdragon 636 SoC. M1804E4C will come with 64GB and 4GB RAM, M1804E4T, and M1804E4A will come with 3GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variants. The TENAA listing also mentions the existence of 3 cameras on the device. There's likely a dual camera setup with 12MP main sensor on the back, and an 8MP camera on the front except for M1804E4C model which has 5MP front shooter.
The smartphone will run Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is expected to house a 5400 mAh battery.
