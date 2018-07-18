English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 19 Launch
The specifications of the Mi Max 3 have been officially confirmed by Xiaomi President Lin Bin on his Weibo handle.
Mi Max 3 Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 19 Launch (Image Courtesy: www.ithome.com)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi has posted an official teaser image of the upcoming phone Mi Max 3 on the Redmi Weibo account. According to the poster Mi Max 3 will sport a 6.9-inch display, a 5,500mAh battery capacity, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variants. It gets 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras, which will be vertically stacked and the front camera is said to be 8MP. It will be also featuring AI features such as AI facial recognition, bokeh effect, 206 scenes, face unlock and voice assistant. The device will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery.
(image: Weibo)
The post also reveals that the price of the smartphone will be anywhere between CNY 1,099 and CNY 1,999 around Rs. 11,200 to Rs. 20,400 in Indian currency. The Mi Max 3 launch is set for 10am CST (7:30am IST) on July 19 in China. Availability details have not been revealed yet, but we can expect it to go on sale within days of the launch. Apart from this, a post by Xiaomi co-founder and current President Lin Bin has outed the same specifications of the smartphone. Yesterday, the CEO revealed the official renders of the smartphone showing various colour options like Blue, Black and Gold.
Also Watch: OPPO Find X First Impressions Review | Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Also Watch
(image: Weibo)
