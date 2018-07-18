Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 19 Launch

(image: Weibo)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi has posted an official teaser image of the upcoming phone Mi Max 3 on the Redmi Weibo account. According to the poster Mi Max 3 will sport a 6.9-inch display, a 5,500mAh battery capacity, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variants. It gets 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras, which will be vertically stacked and the front camera is said to be 8MP. It will be also featuring AI features such as AI facial recognition, bokeh effect, 206 scenes, face unlock and voice assistant. The device will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery.