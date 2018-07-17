English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Will Have 6.9-Inch Display And 5500mAh Battery; Retail Box Leaks Ahead of July 19 Launch
The leaked images of the retail box further show the device carrying 4GB of RAM and 64G internal storage and a massive 5,500 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Will Have 6.9-Inch Display And 5500mAh Battery; Retail Box Leaks Ahead of July 19 Launch (image: Weibo
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is all set to launch on July 19. Xiaomi's global spokesperson confirmed the news on Twitter as well. This comes after the CEO and founder of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, posted an image of the Mi Max 3 retail box last week. Now, the retail box of the Mi Max 3 has been leaked in a series of images. The specifications on the retail box confirm Xiaomi’s Mi Max 3 to feature a tall 6.9-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The leaked images also reveal the smartphone to carry dual camera sensors packing a 12MP 1.4micron pixel primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The leaked images of the retail box further show the device carrying 4GB of RAM and 64G internal storage and a massive 5,500 mAh battery.
According to the listing, the device is likely to be powered by a processor that is clocked at 1.8 GHz which points at Snapdragon 636 SoC. M1804E4C will come with 64GB and 4GB RAM, M1804E4T, and M1804E4A will come with 3GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variants.
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to launch at a price of around CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 17,410). The smartphone launch event will be held at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST) on July 19.
Also Watch
According to the listing, the device is likely to be powered by a processor that is clocked at 1.8 GHz which points at Snapdragon 636 SoC. M1804E4C will come with 64GB and 4GB RAM, M1804E4T, and M1804E4A will come with 3GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variants.
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to launch at a price of around CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 17,410). The smartphone launch event will be held at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST) on July 19.
Also Watch
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Katrina Kaif's Intense Look With This Post; See Here
- This US Woman Dropped her iPhone From a 1000 Feet Mid-Air And Then Found it in a Perfect Condition
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak
- Sachin Shroff Opens Up About His Failed Marriage, Says Juhi Parmar Never Loved Him
- Inaaya’s Super Cute Photo With Mom Soha Will Melt Your Heart