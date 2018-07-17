Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Will Have 6.9-Inch Display And 5500mAh Battery; Retail Box Leaks Ahead of July 19 Launch

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is all set to launch on July 19. Xiaomi's global spokesperson confirmed the news on Twitter as well. This comes after the CEO and founder of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, posted an image of the Mi Max 3 retail box last week. Now, the retail box of the Mi Max 3 has been leaked in a series of images. The specifications on the retail box confirm Xiaomi’s Mi Max 3 to feature a tall 6.9-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The leaked images also reveal the smartphone to carry dual camera sensors packing a 12MP 1.4micron pixel primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The leaked images of the retail box further show the device carrying 4GB of RAM and 64G internal storage and a massive 5,500 mAh battery.According to the listing, the device is likely to be powered by a processor that is clocked at 1.8 GHz which points at Snapdragon 636 SoC. M1804E4C will come with 64GB and 4GB RAM, M1804E4T, and M1804E4A will come with 3GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variants.Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to launch at a price of around CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 17,410). The smartphone launch event will be held at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST) on July 19.