Xiaomi Mi Max 3 With Massive 5,500 mAh Battery, 6.9-inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Key highlights of the Mi Max 3 include a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display, a massive 5,500mAh battery and dual rear cameras.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its latest device Mi Max 3 in China. The device comes in two storage variants, one offering 128GB onboard storage with 6 GB RAM and the other offering 64 GB inbuilt storage with 4 GB RAM, that can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. In terms of price, the 4GB+ 64GB RAM variant is priced at 1,699 Yuan in China that translates to about Rs.17,321 for the Indian market. The 6GB+ 128GB RAM variant is priced at Rs.1,999 in China. The Mi Max 3 comes in Dark Blue, Dream Gold, and Meteorite Black colour options in its home country. The smartphone will be available in China starting from July 20 and is expected to launch in the month of October in India.
The Mi Max 3 features a 6.9-inch Big Mac full-screen display and has a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM. On the software front, the Mi Max 3 runs an Android 8.1 (Oreo) wrapped under MIUI 10 skin.
The Mi Max 3 bears a vertical dual rear camera setup of 12 + 5-megapixel setup. The primary rear camera comes with a Sony IMX363 sensor accompanied by an LED flash. The lens has an aperture of f/1.9 and the sensor has 1.4µm pixel size and has Dual PD focus. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with a soft LED flash, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture. The device comes with features like AI dual camera, AI faces unlock, AI voice assistant, and bi-amp stereo speakers. It houses a massive non-removable Li-Ion 5500 mAh battery and it comes with a fast charging option. Connectivity options on the Mi Max 3 include 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, GPOS/A-GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, a type-C USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
