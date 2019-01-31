English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi Max 4, Mi Max 4 Pro With 7.2-inch Display And 48-Megapixel Cameras Leaked
The Mi Max 4 and Mi Max 4 Pro could launch as the next big-screened phones from Xiaomi later this year.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will be updating its phablet, the Mi Max this year. If rumours are true, we could see two variants of the device this year, namely the Mi Max 4 and the Mi Max 4 Pro.
The Mi Max this year could feature a giant 7.2-inch display with a notch at the top and a narrow chin at the bottom. This means that despite the large display, it should have the same footprint as last year’s model. It is also said to feature Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as on the back while a Snapdragon 660 chipset would power the device.
Other leaked features include a Samsung ISOCELL GM1 48-megapixel sensor, which seemingly will be paired with another sensor for depth sensing. It should also have Xiaomi’s Super Night Scene mode, Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 11 and a 5,800mAh battery along with 18W fast charging.
It could launch in three variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at 1,599 Yuan (Rs 16,900 approx), 1,799 Yuan (Rs 19,000 approx) and 1,999 Yuan (Rs 21,100 approx) respectively.
The Mi Max 4 Pro could also make an appearance this year. Leaks say that it will be a more advanced version of the phablet since as it will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor, and dual camera setup with 20-megapixel and 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensors. Thanks to the sensor we can also expect 960fps slow-motion video shooting on the Mi Max 4 Pro. It is also rumored to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The pricing of the smartphone is now available. However, the leak reveals that it will be available in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage version.
