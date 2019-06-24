Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Mi Max, Mi Note Series Have Been Discontinued, Confirms Company CEO Lei Jun

Lei stated the company will rather be focusing its energies on the Redmi, Mi MIX series, Mi 9 and the new CC series of smartphones.

IANS

Updated:June 24, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Mi Max, Mi Note Series Have Been Discontinued, Confirms Company CEO Lei Jun
Lei stated the company will rather be focusing its energies on the Redmi, Mi MIX series, Mi 9 and the new CC series of smartphones.
Loading...

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi's Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun has revealed that the company currently has no plans to launch new phones in the Mi Max and Mi Note lineups this year.

In a Weibo post, Lei stated the company will rather be focusing its energies on the Redmi, Mi MIX series, Mi 9 and the new CC series of smartphones, GSM Arena reported on late Friday.

The new Redmi K20 series phones are the latest powerful flagship handsets with big displays, available at an affordable price and can be regarded as successors to the Note series in a way.

With the Mi Max series smartphones, the company was focused on giving users a large screen experience with larger than 6-inch screen.

In addition, the company has posted many teasers about the upcoming CC series in association with Meitu mobiles. As per the company, the CC series phone will be trendy mobile phones aimed for youth around the world.

As per reports, the company is expected two smartphones launch under its upcoming CC series, dubbed as Mi CC9 and Mi CC9. One of the handsets was leaked earlier featuring a flip camera module similar to the recently launched Asus 6Z, also known as the ZenFone 6.

With inputs from IANS

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram