Xiaomi Mi Mix 2020 Leaked Concept Reveals Unique Design and Camera Placement

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone, which if it truly sees the light of the day, could be a ground-breaking device offering a unique design completely different from the kind of smartphones we see today. On first look, the highlight of this new device rumoured to be called the Mi Mix 2020, is the front camera setup placed in an extended bezel on the right side instead of a pop-up or even an under-screen camera. Notably, you can also see that the volume and power buttons are placed just below the selfie cameras on this extended bezel.

Talking about the rear cameras, the device is also rumoured to sport a rectangular camera module with a quad-camera setup placed horizontally. There is also an LED flash located right below the rear camera module. Furthermore, it has been revealed that the device will also come with a periscope-style telephoto camera and a LiDAR scanner as well.

While the existence of Xiaomi's upcoming device is pretty much still in question, but such a cool design only goes on to show on the Chinese tech giant has proved to be quite innovative and consistent over the years. To recall, a device codenamed Xiaomi CAS also appeared a few days back with a 48-megapixel camera sensor. The device was also said to be powered with a Snapdragon 865 Processor along with a 120W fast charging tech. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2020 will eventually turn out to be Xiaomi CAS or something else.