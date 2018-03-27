Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker Mini Launched: Price Specifications And More

Xiaomi has announced its new flagship smartphone, the Mi MIX 2S today at an event in China. The new Xiaomi device boasts of an AI dual camera and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform. In addition to the smartphone, Xiaomi has also launched Mi Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch and a mini version of its Mi AI Speaker.The Mi Mix 2S builds on Xiaomi’s signat8ure Mi Mix line-up design with a complete bezel-less look. This time, the company has gone for a vertical dual camera setup at the back as an upgrade over the phone’s predecessor, the Mi Mix 2. The new Mi Mix 2S is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and ‘most powerful’ chipset till date, Snapdragon 845, clocked up to 2.8 GHz with 8x Qualcomm Kryo 385 cores. The phone runs the latest MIUI 9 on top of Android Oreo and comes in three storage options with LPDDR4x RAM– 6GB/ 64GB, 6GB/ 128GB and 8GB/ 256GB.Mi Mix 2S sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with an FHD+ (2160x1080 pixels) resolution and a 2.5D curved glass on top. It comes in a curved ceramic design with a curved Aluminium frame and sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.In terms of optics, the Mi Mix 2S comes with a 12MP + 12MP dual pixel AI dual camera with one Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another Samsung sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom and f/2.0 aperture.Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual Nano-SIM support, USB Type-C, 2.4/5G WiFi, WiFi Direct, WiFi Display and multifunction NFC. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Mix 2S supports 43 global bands.The Mi Mix 2S is backed by a 3400 mAh battery that comes with Quick Charge 3.0 and Qi standard wireless charging. The phone measures 150.9x74.9x8.1mm and weighs 191 grams. As per Xiaomi, the Mi Mix 2S is the company’s first device to support ARCore apps for providing AR experiences to users.Mi MIX 2S will be available in 6GB/ 64GB, 6GB/ 128GB and 8GB/ 256GB for RMB 3299, RMB 3599, and RMB 3999 respectively starting 3 April in China. Along with this, Xiaomi has launched an RMB 99 (US$16) wireless charging pad, which is bundled with the 8GB/ 256GB version, or available as a separate accessory.In addition, Xiaomi has also announced its first high-performance gaming laptop which comes equipped with Intel's 7th generation Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, 16GB dual channel DDR4 RAM, and 256GB SSD + 1TB hard drive.Mi Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch comes with a keyboard that supports 16 million colours over four zones, and anti-ghosting with 30-key rollover. Five programmable keys are located on the left side for quick access to functions.It comes with large heat pipes, a 12V cooling fan and four fan outlets for heat dissipation. Mi Gaming Laptop will retail starting from RMB 5999, going up to RMB 8999 for the version with Core i7+GTX 1060+16GB.Xiaomi also launched Mi AI Speaker mini: a compact version of its Mi speakers. The mini speakers will retail for RMB 169 starting 3 April. It serves as a smart home assistant and a personal assistant and allows users to tune in to music and listen to audiobooks using voice commands.