English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report

The Mi Mix 2S will be the first non-Google device to receive such an upgrade.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2018, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Google is expected to roll out the next version of its Android OS in its Google IO developer's conference in the coming months. Before its actual roll-out, the developer's preview of the same has reached many Google-powered devices like the Pixel smartphone range. As per new reports, however, the developer's preview of the Android P might also be on its way to the latest Xiaomi flagship, the Mi Mix 2S. In its MIUI forum, Xiaomi recently posted that developer's preview of the Android P will be rolled out to the Mi Mix 2S by as soon as May 8, 2018.

While the post by Xiaomi on the MIUI forum has been taken down by the company, another report confirms that Mi Mix 2 was indeed poised to receive an Android 9.0 firmware. That means the Mi Mix 2S will be the first non-Google device to receive such an upgrade, be it on the mentioned date of May 8 or later than that.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Xiaomi's Signature Redefined


 

Also read: Apple May Drop 3D Touch in Upcoming iPhones For Cost Reduction: Report

Google is bringing some major design tweaks in its upcoming Android P, mostly revolving around the notch-display designs of the smartphones being produced these days. In addition, Android P developers preview hints at a host of new features and some design changes, for instance, the preview shows certain visual changes in the Android UI which include a refreshed look for the settings menu, notifications, quick settings and others.

Android P developers preview comes with an option under ‘Device Theme’ that displays options surrounding a notch design, like narrow, wide and even tall display cutout which accordingly adds a notch display on the top of the device. The various dimensions of the notch cutout will help the developers in building their apps as per the design opted for by the smartphone manufacturer, ranging from a wide cutout like the one on iPhone X to a small or a stretched one.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You