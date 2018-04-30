English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report
The Mi Mix 2S will be the first non-Google device to receive such an upgrade.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Google is expected to roll out the next version of its Android OS in its Google IO developer's conference in the coming months. Before its actual roll-out, the developer's preview of the same has reached many Google-powered devices like the Pixel smartphone range. As per new reports, however, the developer's preview of the Android P might also be on its way to the latest Xiaomi flagship, the Mi Mix 2S. In its MIUI forum, Xiaomi recently posted that developer's preview of the Android P will be rolled out to the Mi Mix 2S by as soon as May 8, 2018.
While the post by Xiaomi on the MIUI forum has been taken down by the company, another report confirms that Mi Mix 2 was indeed poised to receive an Android 9.0 firmware. That means the Mi Mix 2S will be the first non-Google device to receive such an upgrade, be it on the mentioned date of May 8 or later than that.
Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Xiaomi's Signature Redefined
Also read: Apple May Drop 3D Touch in Upcoming iPhones For Cost Reduction: Report
Google is bringing some major design tweaks in its upcoming Android P, mostly revolving around the notch-display designs of the smartphones being produced these days. In addition, Android P developers preview hints at a host of new features and some design changes, for instance, the preview shows certain visual changes in the Android UI which include a refreshed look for the settings menu, notifications, quick settings and others.
Android P developers preview comes with an option under ‘Device Theme’ that displays options surrounding a notch design, like narrow, wide and even tall display cutout which accordingly adds a notch display on the top of the device. The various dimensions of the notch cutout will help the developers in building their apps as per the design opted for by the smartphone manufacturer, ranging from a wide cutout like the one on iPhone X to a small or a stretched one.
Also Watch
While the post by Xiaomi on the MIUI forum has been taken down by the company, another report confirms that Mi Mix 2 was indeed poised to receive an Android 9.0 firmware. That means the Mi Mix 2S will be the first non-Google device to receive such an upgrade, be it on the mentioned date of May 8 or later than that.
Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Xiaomi's Signature Redefined
Also read: Apple May Drop 3D Touch in Upcoming iPhones For Cost Reduction: Report
Google is bringing some major design tweaks in its upcoming Android P, mostly revolving around the notch-display designs of the smartphones being produced these days. In addition, Android P developers preview hints at a host of new features and some design changes, for instance, the preview shows certain visual changes in the Android UI which include a refreshed look for the settings menu, notifications, quick settings and others.
Android P developers preview comes with an option under ‘Device Theme’ that displays options surrounding a notch design, like narrow, wide and even tall display cutout which accordingly adds a notch display on the top of the device. The various dimensions of the notch cutout will help the developers in building their apps as per the design opted for by the smartphone manufacturer, ranging from a wide cutout like the one on iPhone X to a small or a stretched one.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 7 Plus Review: Is It The Best Phone Under Rs 30,000?
- Watch: Anushka's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Superman-like Catch is Priceless
- Rajkummar Rao's Newton Lands in Legal Trouble After CRPF Officer Files Complaint
- OnePlus 6 Launch On May 16 Will Be Available on Live Stream, Here's How You Can Tune In
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report