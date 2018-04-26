English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S vs OnePlus 6: Which One is Better?
Indian smartphone buyers will be spoilt for choice if and when Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2S and OnePlus6 come to India.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, the latest flagship by the Chinese smartphone maker was launched in China back in February. The successor to Xiaomi's signature 'Mi Mix' series boasts of top-of-the-line specifications embedded into an elegant design factor for which this Xiaomi's series is applauded worldwide. It is, however, not clear to date if the Xiaomi flagship will make its way to India like its predecessor, the Mi Mix 2. If it does, it will have to take on its Chinese counterpart in the Indian market as well. Popularly known as the 'flagship killer', this rival is set to arrive in the form of OnePlus 6 on May 17 in India. Put head-to-head, here is how the two flagship smartphones compare against each other.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Specifications
The Mi Mix 2S builds on Xiaomi’s signature Mi Mix line-up design with a complete bezel-less look. This time, the company has gone for a vertical dual camera setup at the back as an upgrade over the phone’s predecessor, the Mi Mix 2. The new Mi Mix 2S is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and ‘most powerful’ chipset till date, Snapdragon 845, clocked up to 2.8 GHz with 8x Qualcomm Kryo 385 cores. The phone runs the latest MIUI 9 on top of Android Oreo and comes in three storage options with LPDDR4x RAM– 6GB/ 64GB, 6GB/ 128GB and 8GB/ 256GB.
Mi Mix 2S sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with an FHD+ (2160x1080 pixels) resolution and a 2.5D curved glass on top. It comes in a curved ceramic design with a curved Aluminium frame and sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.
In terms of optics, the Mi Mix 2S comes with a 12MP + 12MP dual pixel AI dual camera with one Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another Samsung sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom and f/2.0 aperture.
Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual Nano-SIM support, USB Type-C, 2.4/5G WiFi, WiFi Direct, WiFi Display and multifunction NFC. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Mix 2S supports 43 global bands.
The Mi Mix 2S is backed by a 3400 mAh battery that comes with Quick Charge 3.0 and Qi standard wireless charging. The phone measures 150.9x74.9x8.1mm and weighs 191 grams. As per Xiaomi, the Mi Mix 2S is the company’s first device to support ARCore apps for providing AR experiences to users.
Mi MIX 2S is available in 6GB/ 64GB, 6GB/ 128GB and 8GB/ 256GB for RMB 3299, RMB 3599, and RMB 3999 respectively in China. Along with this, Xiaomi has launched an RMB 99 (US$16) wireless charging pad, which is bundled with the 8GB/ 256GB version, or available as a separate accessory.
OnePlus 6 Specifications (Known Till Date)
As per reports released on the Internet so far, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC. Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem. It is expected to sport a 6-inch bezel-less display with a Full-HD+ resolution.
Earlier, CEO of the company, Pete Lau had also confirmed an iPhone-X like notch on the OnePlus 6 display. Additionally, a recently leaked image by the noted tipster Evan Blass had confirmed a vertical dual camera setup at the back of the device, placed right above a square fingerprint sensor. OnePlus CEO recently also posted a video on his Facebook account that hinted at an 'Avengers Infinity Wars' limited edition of the OnePlus 6.
In a tweet earlier, OnePlus hinted at the water resistance feature being present on the OnePlus 6. The tweet read, "Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)." Attached was a video of falling raindrops. The teaser, however, does not reveal the level of water resistance on the smartphone. It can be safely assumed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an IP67 water resistance, considering that it is the industry norm for Android flagships.
The smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs 39,999, while a report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000. Based on the recent rumours and the teasers released by OnePlus, the OnePlus 6 will be sporting an iPhone X-like notch design.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
